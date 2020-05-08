Waterville art program giving out art kits

An arts program in Waterville is now giving out art kits in response to the pandemic.

'Art Kits for All' is a way to help keep families in the community engaged and entertained.

Waterville Creates is providing the supplies and instructions for free.

Starting next Monday, the kits will be given out at the Alfond Youth and Community Center and the Downtown Waterville Farmer’s Market.

"We are thinking of how to make a project that will not only be engaging and joyful but hopefully also might get you outside or thinking differently about something. I think if people didn’t have their Netflix, and their movies and their music and their art, we need that," Serena Sanborn, Arts, and Education Outreach Coordinator.

Waterville Creates is asking for community donations to help keep the program going.

You can go to Watervillecreates.org for more information.