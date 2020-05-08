Waterville Town Council approves emergency housing at Thomas College

The Waterville City Council has approved an emergency housing agreement with Thomas College.

The agreement will allow emergency workers and first responders to live in dorms at Thomas College if they are healthy but were exposed to coronavirus.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night.

There is no cost associated to it.

“We have 5 different types of housing styles and one of which has individual rooms with individual bathrooms. So, we were able to make that available till the end of June.”

There will be about 18 rooms available.