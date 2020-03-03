Waterville Super Tuesday turnout called "crazy" high by election officials

Super Tuesday turnout was very high in Waterville, according to election officials.

The line was out the door from 4:30 until the polls closed.

Some folks told us they waited over an hour in line.

Election officials described the turnout as "crazy."

"The turnout, I don't even have a word in my vocabulary now to explain it," said Waterville Warden Roland Hallee. "I've never seen anything like this in all the years I've worked here at the polls, like I said almost four decades."

A lot of the voters at the polling station were young voters, helped from the presence of Colby and Thomas Colleges.