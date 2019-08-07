Waterville Rotary Club raises money for charity with ice bucket dunks

In the midst of all of the fun at the Taste of Waterville, folks had some fun for a good cause.

A couple of folks with the Waterville Rotary Club raised $450 to have buckets of ice water dumped on their heads.

All of the money went to the Maine Children's Home.

They say doing something fun for a good cause was worth the cold water.

"That's the great thing about the Waterville Rotary Club is that we have a lot of fun in what we do," said Jeff Jolicoeur, President-Elect of the Waterville Rotary Club. "It's a fellowship organization. All of the events that we participate in, we have a great time doing it. And the fact that we're helping the community -- our reach is not only locally, it's internationally."

The money raised went to buying a van for the Children's Home.