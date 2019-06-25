Waterville Rocks! first concert of summer coming up this Friday

One of Central Maine's favorite concert series is back.

Waterville Rocks! kicks off Friday night, and as always, it's free.

The Mallett Brothers Band and Hymn for Her will be performing in downtown Waterville's Castonguay Square.

Music starts at 6 but festivities start a little earlier.

There will be a beer garden from The Proper Pig, ice cream, and a free art station for the kids.

"That's why Waterville Rocks! is a really cool summer event," said Nathan Towne, Marketing Director for Waterville Creates!, which helps put on the concert series. "It takes place on a Friday right after work. So if folks are right local, they can get downtown and just hang out for like three or four hours and listen to some music... It's a really cool just mellow time with a bunch of awesome people, with a bunch of great music, and thanks to a lot of great businesses and organizations that make it happen by sponsoring."

Feel free to bring a chair or lawn blanket to enjoy the tunes.

This is the first of four Friday night concerts throughout the summer.