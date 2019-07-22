Waterville Police to step up presence at the Riverwalk Park after complaints

Waterville Police are stepping up their presence at the Riverwalk Park after an increase in complaints this summer in that section of the city.

The complaints are mostly disorderly conduct, drinking in public, and harassment related.

Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey says they've made up to nine arrests there since the start of June.

This is the first summer the park has been open.

"This is a new park, it's a wonderful park," said Massey. "We want to make sure that it is available to everybody and that everyone feels safe and it's a clean park when they come and enjoy it, so we've increased our presence down there."

Massey says Tuesday they're meeting with some people involved with a lot of the complaints.