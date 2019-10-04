Waterville Police help skunk get free of a pesky cup

Police departments get calls for some pretty interesting reasons.

Waterville Police Department got one Thursday night that definitely falls into the interesting category.

Check out this video they uploaded to their Facebook page.

That's Officer Seth Rolfe successfully removing a cup from a skunk's head.

Rolfe, who's only been on the force a few months, managed to avoid being sprayed.

His colleagues say this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"This isn't a normal call. It's happened before," said Waterville Police Patrol Sgt. Joshua Woods. "I actually went back because I remember doing it when I was the rookie patrol officer 10 years ago with a skunk with a glass jar on its head. So we've all been there. And obviously Officer Rolfe is the rookie so he was volunteered for the rookie assignment."

As for the skunk -- it made a clean getaway.