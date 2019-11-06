Waterville Police arrest group at Gold Street apartment due to suspected drug activity

Four people have been arrested for drug sales at a Waterville apartment that's close to a group home for children.

Police went to the building on Gold Street around 4 Friday morning.

57-year-old Scott Beatham and his daughter 24-year-old Samantha Beatham, both of Waterville, are charged with aggravated drug dealing.

Police say they seized fentanyl, crack cocaine and more than 2 pounds of pot.

Also arrested were 32-year-old Anthony Perkins of Waterville,and 28-year-old Denzil Handy-Boone of New York.

They face the same charges.

46-year-old David Sargent and 22-year-old Ryley O'Brien were cited for violating bail conditions.