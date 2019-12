Although most folks have Christmas off, safety never sleeps so our first responders are still on the job.

The Waterville Police Department was still busy.

Even though the call traffic might not be as high as a normal day, they're still ready for whatever comes in.

They wish everyone a happy and healthy new year.

"From all of us at the Waterville Police Department, happy holidays and merry Christmas!"

They say they're happy to serve the community.