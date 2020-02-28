Waterville Pediatrics wants your used nebulizer

Hey parents, have your babies grown into toddlers and beyond?

You may be able to help out a Central Maine doctor's office - and make a little cash in the process.

Waterville Pediatrics is asking people to being them their old nebulizers.

They are used for breathing treatment therapy.

Once a child has outgrown the need for the machines - officials we talked to said commonly families will have them just sitting around the house.

The folks there say they have always tried to go green and instead of buying some they thought they'd offer to buy the used machines for 10 dollars.

"We ask they are in working condition and we bring them back," said Dr. Kathleen Hickey. "We clean and sterilize them so we can make sure they're OK. And then whenever a patient needs one we can just give them that machine to take home and so far they've been great about bringing them back."

If you have one ,you can bring them buy the office on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

