Waterville Humane Society holding special on adult cat adoption fees

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, the humane society in Waterville has plenty of cats up for adoption.

In honor of Independence Day, adoption fees for all cats one year and older are by donation.

They're asking for a minimum donation of $17.76.

“It's kitten season which is always a time when we get adult cats. We get nursing cats. We get pregnant cats. We get kittens and everything, but right now, we have a very large amount of adult cats that are available for adoption. They've been spayed and neutered. We even have some in the back room that we can't even put on the floor because we have so many,” said Lisa Oakes, Executive Director of Waterville Humane Society.

We’re told there are over 60 cats available.

For more information visit: https://hswa.org/ or call 873-2430.