If you've been wanting to get that perfect family portrait professionally done, and want to help out a great cause at the same time, the Waterville Humane Society's got your back.

This Saturday, from 12 to 4, a professional photographer will take portraits of you, your family, your pets, your choice.

It is a case of ‘pay what you can’ with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the shelter.

The photos are a 200-dollar value and the suggested donation is only 40-dollars.