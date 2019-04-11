Waterville Humane Society reaches big fundraising goal

The Waterville Humane Society has met their $250,000 fundraising goal.

It means animals like Paola, as seen above, can continue to have a home as they wait to be adopted.

The shelter connects many people in the region with their pets and was on the verge of shutting down.

"I mean it was within months of closing and to get this kind of support from the community just reinforces the idea that this is such a much-needed organization to the communities we serve," said Lisa Oakes, Executive Director of the Waterville Humane Society. "And the communities came out in droves. I mean everything from a dollar bill in an envelope to a bag of food to a $5,000 check."

To learn more about the Waterville Humane Society, visit their website hswa.org.