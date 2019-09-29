Waterville Fire Station holds Open House

The Waterville Fire Department held an open house at the fire station on Sunday.

Members of the public got to take tours of the station, sit in fire trucks, meet some firefighters and try out a real fire hose.

They even practiced fire drills and learned proper fire safety.

The Waterville Fire Department believes connecting with the public helps them serve their community.

"It's very important for us to open up our doors to the community. Our community supports us very well, we wouldn't be able to provide such a high level of response without the community's support," said Fire Cheif Shawn Esler.

The Fire Department's doors are always open if you'd like to pay them a visit.