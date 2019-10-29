Waterville Families Matter hosts spooky haunted house

Folks in Waterville got a spooky experience Tuesday morning.

Families Matter had nearly 100 people go through their haunted house.

They're a "community support day program for special needs individuals."

They worked hard on creating the haunted house over the past month and were excited to share it with other community support programs.

"You get everyone else to interact and be a part of something," said Debra Wells, assistant director of Waterville Families Matter. "When they're a part of something, even when we're a part of something, it makes us feel important. So they have worked really hard and to know that they played a part in this in making other people happy is a true reward itself."