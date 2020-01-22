Waterville Dairy Queen staying open after outpour of community support

Wednesday is Fan Appreciation Day at many Dairy Queen locations. It's extra special in Waterville.

The KMD location celebrated with 50% off everything.

The owner, Chris Thorne, who also owns the College Ave. location, posted on Facebook last week he was considering closing that DQ which has been around for 60 years.

He got an outpouring of support of over 10,000 likes, nearly

10,000 shares, and over 900 comments about stories people had from there over the years.

"I just wanted to let them know we're still open, do you want us to be?" said Thorne. "And just to hear all the positive feedback from everyone was overwhelming, not just as the owner, but also working here. Our crew really felt like it meant something."

The College Ave. location opens back up in March, and Chris says he's excited to carry on the tradition.