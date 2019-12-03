Waterville City Councilors override veto regarding ambulance purchase

Waterville City Councilors overrode a veto by Mayor Nick Isgro Tuesday night.

We’re told in a 6 to 1 vote, councilors approved the purchase of two ambulances.

In a meeting prior to this vote, we were told the two ambulances will cost around $131,000 and be used as reserve ambulances in the cases of Delta Ambulance.

In October, Isgro vetoed the purchase because he felt more time was needed to look into the matter and make a decision.

We're told he voted in favor of it Tuesday night.

Here is the statement from The Waterville Professional Firefighters (IAFF Local 1608,) President.

“We are very grateful to the City Council and the Mayor for their leadership in voting to strengthen the city’s emergency medical response system. We thank the Mayor for carefully studying the issue and arriving at the right conclusion,” said Ryan Cote, President of the Waterville Professional Firefighters. “Waterville Fire Fighters look forward to working with Delta Ambulance to ensure that emergency responders arrive on the scene promptly when citizens of Waterville have an emergency. Looking out for what’s best for our city residents has always been our core mission and we will continue to advocate for a reliable, state of the art emergency response system that supports the health and safety of the community.”