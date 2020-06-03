Waterville City Councilors discuss whether to borrow $1M to fund renovation project

Waterville City Councilors continued to debate whether to borrow $1 million to fund a renovation project.

City council voted 5 to 2 Tuesday evening to allow the Waterville City Manager to put this on a bond list.

The project would transform Main and Front Streets into two-way traffic roads.

The city will partner with Colby College and the Maine DOT on the project which would also improve sidewalks and intersections.

Part of tonight's discussion was about taxes.

"We can do this without raising taxes and that's one of the primary reasons why I support this. Its an investment in infrastructure. It's an investment in our service center. It's good economic dollars that we are going to spend to reap the results of economic revitalization sustainability," Sydney Mayhew, City Council member, said.

City Council member, Claude Franke, added, "It's going to come out of some taxpayers' pocket. It doesn't matter whether it's a residental taxpayer or tif taxpayers some taxpayer is going to have to pay the million dollars. There is no free ride."

A final decision will come at a later date.