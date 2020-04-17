Waterville City Councilman putting 3D printer to work for health care professionals

Earlier this week we told you of an employee at Northern Light Acadia hospital who was using his 3d printer to make plastic bands for health care workers to hook their masks onto, to help ease discomfort from those bands going around the ears.

Now, a member of the Waterville city council is doing the same.

Rick Foss has up to five 3D printers going at any one time, making headbands in a variety of colors.

Earlier this week he donated fifty bands to health care providers at Inland Hospital in Waterville.

“I had to do something, you know? I couldn’t just sit around," said Foss. "We, as Mainers, know how to hunker down and get through some pretty rough times. And this was just one of the little things that I could do to help out.”

Foss is making bands every day.