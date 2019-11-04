Waterville City Council to vote on ambulance purchase on Wednesday

Waterville's plan to buy two ambulances remains stalled.

That's according to the Morning Sentinel.

Waterville City Council voted unanimously last month to authorize the $131,000 purchase.

The ambulances would be bought with the hope of Waterville starting its own service.

But Mayor Nick Isgro vetoed the decision, arguing that more time and research needs to go into a big decision like this.

The Morning Sentinel reports that a veto-override will be brought up at Wednesday's City Council meeting, and Isgro will try to table that vote.