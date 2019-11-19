Waterville City Council puts off final decision on ambulance purchase

The Waterville City Council decided Tuesday night to put off any further decisions on the purposed purchase of two ambulances.

After the council initially voted in support of the project a couple weeks ago, Mayor Nick Isgro vetoed it -- citing more time needed to gather information on it.

They were scheduled to vote on overriding that veto Tuesday, but councilors expressed that they wanted more time to learn about the proposal before voting on it.

The two ambulances would cost $131,000.

They would be used as reserve ambulances in the cases of Delta Ambulance being all used or big events.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says that all he wants to do is provide the best service to his community.

Down the road, if the city chooses, they could look into starting a service themselves.

The City Council will again take this up at their next meeting.