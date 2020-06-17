Waterville City Council approves outdoor dining on Common Street

Waterville City Councilors continue to expand outdoor dining to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The Morning Sentinel reports The Proper Pig is now allowed to use Common Street to serve customers outside.

The street would be closed Friday and Saturday nights.

The closure would be allowed through September 30th.

The newspaper reports city councilors unanimously approved the plan on Tuesday night.

They recently okayed The Concourse as well as the closing part of Silver Street for outdoor dining, too.