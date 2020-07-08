Waterfront Concerts to begin issuing refunds to shows that were scheduled for 2020

Good news for Waterfront Concerts ticketholders in Bangor and Westbrook.

Starting Thursday, concertgoers who hold tickets to cancelled or rescheduled events for the 2020 season can receive a refund.

If you purchased tickets using a credit card, your refund will be automatically issued, but for cash purchases, you are asked to bring your original tickets to the box office.

Hours of operation will run from 12 pm to 6 pm during select days throughout the month of July.

You can find a list of cancelled events and more information on the Waterfront Concerts website.