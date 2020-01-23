Waterfront Concerts makes changes to box office availability

Waterfront concerts is changing the way fans buy tickets.

Tickets will no longer be available at Mark’s Music in Brewer.

Instead concert goers will have to go to the box office at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion the day tickets are released for a show.

The box office will be open from 10-6 those days and staff say the dates and hours may expand in the Spring.

Randy Bufour is the director of ticket sales for Waterfront Concerts. He says you can buy available tickets for any show when the office is open.

“We'll be on sale with a show next Friday which will be announced on Monday and then probably every Friday for the next few months or so we have shows going on sale.”

Tickets can still be purchased 24 hours a day online at Ticketmaster.