Waterfront Concerts kicks off 10th season with some upgrades

Waterfront Concerts is kicking off its 10th season in Bangor at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion with some upgrades.

Crews have been hard at work making improvements at the venue.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says they're working on the long-anticipated addition of bathrooms.

Those are expected to be completed sometime in July.

One major project that's finished is more than 100 new seats compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Basically where we used to do the GA pit or what was previously called Sections 1-4, the separation between that and the seating section behind it is now raised 34 1/2 inches," said Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts. "An incredible amount of concrete has been poured and placed here. It's just a fantastic improvement for our fans. Sight lines have been dramatically improved within the first third of the venue. We're really excited about the new improvements."

Gray says construction will continue at the venue throughout the summer, so he asks patrons to be patient.

The concert season starts Saturday with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Wiliams Jr.

For more information on the show or the venue visit: https://www.waterfrontconcerts.com/.