Waterfall Arts expands virtual programming

Despite the stay-at-home order, one Belfast-based nonprofit wants to give residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond the chance to experience art.

Waterfall Arts is taking its programming online.

Among the new, virtual features: a video tour of the "Young Artists Gallery Takeover," featuring art created by Waldo County youth.

They're also putting out a call to the public, asking people to submit images of their work for a virtual open call show. The theme is "Milestones and Stepping Stones." Because 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Waterfall Arts and the 200th anniversary of the state of Maine, they're looking for work that references the past and future.

There's also new Facebook content for kids and families, including story time, art-making sessions, and workshops.