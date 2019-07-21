Waterboro murder-suicide under investigation

Police are investigating what they say is an apparent murder-suicide in Waterboro.

It happened inside a home on New Dam Road.

Officials say Christal and Christopher Denis were found dead inside their home.

Detectives believe the husband shot his wife -- then turned the gun on himself.

They were both 45 years old.

Chrystal's sister Lisa Hanson spoke with us today.

She said Christal was a very hard worker who loved her grandchildren very much.

Autopsies will be made tonight to determine their cause of death.

