Waterboro murder-suicide under investigation

WATERBORO, Maine (WABI)- Police are investigating what they say is an apparent murder-suicide in Waterboro.
It happened inside a home on New Dam Road.
Officials say Christal and Christopher Denis were found dead inside their home.
Detectives believe the husband shot his wife -- then turned the gun on himself.
They were both 45 years old.
Chrystal's sister Lisa Hanson spoke with us today.
She said Christal was a very hard worker who loved her grandchildren very much.
Autopsies will be made tonight to determine their cause of death.