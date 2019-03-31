Water main break causes major flooding in Waterville

A back alleyway behind Elm Street's Goodwill in Waterville experienced some major flooding early Sunday morning.

Fire officials say around 7 a.m. a call came in recalling a large amount of water coming up from under the ground.

"At the same time, we received a fire call across the street and responded to that at the same time and found that there were several thousand gallons of water that had actually filled the ally way behind the concourse."

We are told the flooding was caused by a water main break.

"There were a couple of passer-byes that happened to notice the water main break and they called us. They were able to notify us and the water district soon to prevent the water from getting any higher and actually flooding the whole store."

Fire officials say it only took a matter of minutes to flood the basement of Goodwill and the alleyway.

"It shortly overwhelmed the storm drains in the back alley so it was in a matter of ten or fifteen minutes that it was under water."

Goodwill and Dollar General have been closed until the basement of Goodwill is free of water.

"It's probably at least a ten-foot ceiling so we are talking tens of thousands of gallons of water."

The Fire Department said they had to get creative to take care of the problem.

"A couple of dumpsters were floating around the backyard and the propane tanks and a bunch of trash and debris. We had about three or four feet of water to get to the tanks so we deployed our inflatable boat to shut the tanks down. They were floating on their sides before they broke and caused an issue we thought it would be safer to shut them off."

Officials say stores will remain closed until further notice.

