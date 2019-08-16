Water Street in Augusta to open for two way traffic on Monday

For the past 75 years, Water Street in Augusta has been a one way, but Monday, that will change.

Roadwork has been completed over the past few weeks to allow the new two way traffic pattern.

Drivers will notice changes at the intersection where Water Street meets Winthrop and Front Streets as well as the intersection of Water Street and the Calumet Bridge.

The next project in that area will take place on Commercial Street where officials say improvements to the road are needed.

The Augusta Police Department has created this video that provides details about the Water Street changes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nV_8Zc7Jzw&feature=share