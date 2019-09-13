Watch out! A look at Friday the 13th and full moon combo

Has it felt a little strange today?

A little odd or off?

Whether you believe in the supersitions that follow today's date or not, the calendar does not lie and it is Friday the 13th.

It's also a full moon tonight.

So, with this being a Friday the 13th and a full moon, we wondered if there was any truth to things getting on the more chaotic side in society.

We stopped by Penobscot County Communications to ask dispatchers if they see more incidents on days like today.

"Well, with dispatch you never know. Some things will happen that could have happened on another day but because they happened on Friday the 13th they attribute it to that. There's nothing typical with dispatch, either 911. You never know. That's one of the fun things about this job you just don't know what's going to happen," said Betty Stone.

Here's a fun fact.

Stephen King wrote an article on triskaidekaphobia the fear of the number 13 for the New York Times in 1984.

In it, he reveals he lives with this fear and that year there were three Friday the 13ths.

