Waste processing plant in Orrington to help with European energy demands

A waste processing plant in Orrington is adding on to the business.

The majority owners of Penobscot Energy Recovery Company say they plan to build a new facility to sanitize Maine woodchips.

They'll be exported to Europe to be used as biofuel.

A recent European Union directive requires at least 32 percent of energy to be generated from renewable sources by 2030.

USA Energy Group plans to invest $15 million in the plan.

The other owners of PERC are not involved in the project.

PERC recently streamlined the operation that turns municipal and commercial waste into electricty. That's made room for the addition.