Washington DC protest movement to look different this year

The protest movement that emerged from the progressive grass roots following the election of President Trump kicks-off its fourth year Saturday.

But as, our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura explains, this year's takes a new turn, after follow-up marches lost momentum.

The National March will begin and end here at the Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. – trading the old route down the national mall for one that circles the White House.

That's not the only big change.

Just like the times continuously evolve, the Women's March has evolved too.

March board member Lucy Flores notes they are dropping the mainstage, skipping over celebrity performers, and held issue-based discussions throughout this week.

This year's March is really entirely focused on the people.

After the 2017 march set the record for largest one-day protest in the country's history, attendance declined in 2018, and 19.

Flores, says donations are UP this year, and have RSVPs for more than 30-thousand marchers in D.C. – but turnout isn't their primary concern.

This is really about us being able to reach as many people as possible. So that we can then do the work, after the march, that is necessary to ensure Donald Trump is not re-elected in 2020

The policy-focus is on climate, reproductive, and immigration justice.

The national organization is also more invested in boosting local marches – not directing them.

Every single March is going to look different.

There are fewer local marches than in prior years, but activists SAY its critical to get folks engaged and keep them engaged locally.

With a Congress frequently stuck in gridlock, they say states and cities may provide the best path to achieving their policy goals.

