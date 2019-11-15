Washington County hospitals to begin new contract for physician staffing

Big changes for two hospitals in Washington County as they announce that a new company is taking over staffing.

It impacts Calais Regional Hospital and Down East Community Hospital in Machias.

Hospital administrators say Tennessee-based Envision Physician Services will be contracted with the hospitals to employ emergency room doctors.

The hospitals say this is a move to cut costs.

The plan is for the shift to be made in March, but a hospital official says it could happen sooner.