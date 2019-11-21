Washington County K9 treated after ingesting drugs during arrest

A Washington County police dog was treated for drug exposure after helping with the arrest of a Jonesport man.

Deputy Ryan Allen and his partner Runa were called to a scene in Addison just before 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Runa is trained to detect illegal drugs.

During the search of a pickup truck, Runa came in contact with and ingested a light brown powder suspected to be heroin.

She was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Perry, treated, then sent home.

54-year-old David Foss is charged with drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He's also charged with falsifying physical evidence.

Police say he ripped open the bag of suspected heroin and dumped it on the floor of the truck, causing Runa to ingest it.

Foss is being held on $15,000 bail.

