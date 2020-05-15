Washington County Community College holds virtual graduation ceremony

Graduates from Washington County Community College were honored Friday through a virtual ceremony.

The event began with bagpipe music, something the college normally does to usher in their graduates and couldn't take place this year.

The ceremony continued with music performed by special guests, remarks by the college president, system president, trustees, and faculty members.

The guest speaker gave his speech from a desk in his home, former NASCAR driver and current FOX analyst Ricky Craven.

Craven, from Newburgh, Maine, spoke to the graduates hoping to inspire them.

Craven says, "Always invest in yourself. When you get opportunities, always empty the tank. You have to be resilient. There will be adversity and setbacks, but you need to bounce back and continue to go after it and stay hungry."

The college took time to individually recognize each student.

Many faculty members expressed their pride in their students and their sorrow they couldn't hand them their diplomas in person.

The full commencement ceremony can be viewed on the college's website.