Washington Co. timber company steps up efforts to stop ATV use on property

A private timber company in Washington County is stepping up efforts to protect its land.

Baskahegan Company in Brookton has had a longtime policy against ATV use.

Recently, though, company officials started posting "No ATV" signs on the 120,000 acres they own and manage.

They've also turned to state forest rangers and game wardens to help enforce the rules.

Woodlands manager Kyle Burdick says over the years, ATV riders have been known to use the land without company permission.

He believes most of them aren't trying to be malicious, but the company can no longer ignore the damage that is being done.

"Things like driving through streams, closed out roads where the culverts have been removed, general erosion on maintained roads, things of that nature. Occasionally, it's not uncommon to have truck drivers nervous or scared when they interact with ATVs on an active logging road."

Burdick is also a member of the state's ATV task force.

He says the goal is to help change ATV policy to better meet the needs of landowners and riders.