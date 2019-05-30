Washington Co. jail cook pleads guilty to exposing himself to inmate

A cook at the Washington County jail who exposed himself to an inmate has pleaded guilty.

22-year-old Dakota Robinson of Machias admitted last week to indecent conduct, trafficking in prison contraband and trafficking in tobacco at a correctional facility. It happened last summer.

The Washington County District Attorney says Robinson was given a one-year deferred sentence.

If he stays out of trouble in that time, the more serious charges would be dropped and Robinson would pay a fine.

If not, he could go to jail.