Washington Co. jail cook pleads guilty to exposing himself to inmate

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A cook at the Washington County jail who exposed himself to an inmate has pleaded guilty.
22-year-old Dakota Robinson of Machias admitted last week to indecent conduct, trafficking in prison contraband and trafficking in tobacco at a correctional facility. It happened last summer.
The Washington County District Attorney says Robinson was given a one-year deferred sentence.
If he stays out of trouble in that time, the more serious charges would be dropped and Robinson would pay a fine.
If not, he could go to jail.