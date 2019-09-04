Washington Co. Deputy, another driver injured in head-on crash in Cherryfield

State police are investigating a head-on crash in Cherryfield involving a Washington County Sheriff's Deputy.

We're told the deputy and the other driver are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff says Deputy Toni Bridges was on Willey District Road about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday when her patrol car and another vehicle, driven by a man, collided.

She and the man were taken to area hospitals.

Bridge was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities have not released the name of the other driver.

Bridges has been with the Sheriff's Office for nearly two years.