Washington Academy students participate in Community Service Day

Washington Academy students spent their Friday outside the classroom for a good reason.

"There's jobs that have to be done, so it's a good opportunity, I mean, to just take a day and go to different places and fix things up," said Hannah Maker, a freshman at Washington Academy.

It was all part of their Community Service Day.

Students and faculty spread out in 28 Washington County towns to repair and clean up state parks, elementary schools, and town trails.

"It's a nice place. People walk down these trails, and it's important to keep them clean," said Dakota Luppold, a sophomore at Washington Academy.

This work was considered a regular school day for students, and it was done in an effort to give back to their communities.

"Being a part of a community means reaching out, helping out, and giving back," explained Education Technician at Washington Academy, Steve Lynch. "We focus as a school community on being part of a larger community, so this fits right in with our curriculum."

It's been eight years since the school's last massive clean-up.

Students here say they hope the community not only takes notice, but action.

"Being able to pick all that up and kind of just stop and not litter," said freshman, Mikayla Oakes.

Faculty say they plan on adding more community service days to the school calendar, and the students think it's needed, too.

"There's a lot of things that need to be done down here, and hopefully we can just get a bigger group next time we come down," said Luppold.