Washington Academy students hosting Prom Dress Boutique

High school students at Washington Academy are going above and beyond to make sure everyone has a chance to attend prom.

On Saturday, April 6th, from 10-1 at Washington Academy, they're hosting their annual Prom Dress Boutique.

The best part? Everything is free.

"Washington County is one of the most impoverished counties in the state of Maine, and everybody deserves to have a good prom. It shouldn't matter how much money you have or where you come from, you deserve to look like a queen, and you deserve to have fun at your prom."

Folks from all over have donated dresses, shoes, and accessories.

"It's a really great example of a community coming together. We get donations from all over the country. I have opened up boxes from Michigan, from New York, from Florida, and alumni that live far away in other countries even, and just random people that don't even know where East Machias is or what Washington Academy is."

They have hundreds of dresses to pick from, and a seamstress will be available to do alterations.

"I believe this year we have the most dresses we have ever had. We had a bunch last year, and we got even more donations from the community, so we are going to have quite the selection this Saturday."

There will also be make-up and hair professionals available.

"It really kind of allows me to believe in humanity and that people still care about each other and kindness is a really big thing here at Washington Academy, and it just exemplifies that."

Not only will there be plenty of dresses for the girls, but boys are encouraged to attend as well.

"We have one of our local businesses, Berry Vines, come in and they do tux rentals, and they sell tuxes. So they are going to be coming this Saturday, too, and they are going to be taking measurements for those, and they are also raffling off a tux worth about one hundred dollars, so guys, you can come in too."

They're accepting donations up until the event on Saturday.

Students from anywhere in the state are welcome to attend.