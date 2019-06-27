Washburn woman arrested after police chase

A Washburn woman was arrested after leading police on a chase in a Maine Department of Transportation truck.

Authorities say 27-year-old Rachel Donnelly is facing charges of unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer, criminal mischief and operating after suspension.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m., when they asked Donnelly to leave a store in Mars Hill.

We're told Donnelly left the store, but got in an unlocked Maine D-O-T pickup truck that was parked at the gas station and drove off.

They say the chase lasted for several miles, but came to an end when Donnelly got the truck stuck.

Donnelly was arrested and taken to the Aroostook County Jail.