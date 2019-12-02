Warsaw Middle School 8th graders to hold Heritage Craft Fair

The 8th Graders at Warsaw Middle School will stage their first Heritage Craft Fair Fundraiser on Saturday, December 7.

All proceeds will go to the 8th grade class. The kids are raising money to attend the Heritage Tour with the Alfond Youth Center in April 2020. Each student needs to raise over $900 to attend. During the tour they will travel to New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Boston to learn about the history of our Nation.

The fair will be hosted at the VFW in Madison from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

There is no entry fee, but donations will be accepted.