Warren man to prison for burning local camp, after making threats against high school

A man from Warren who made threats against a Rockland high school is going to prison for burning down a local camp.

20-year-old Thomas Sawyer pleaded guilty last week to arson and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years.

He also pleaded guilty to theft and burglary in a separate case.

Authorities say Sawyer and two teenage boys set fire to a seasonal camp on Clements Point Road in Warren last April.

They say Sawyer and the boys, ages 14 and 17, started the fire because they were bored.

In July Sawyer pleaded guilty to terrorrizing for making threats against Oceanside High School on social media last year.

He was given a one-year deferred sentence.

