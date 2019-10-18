Warming centers set up in Knox County

Warming centers are available this weekend to those who need to place to warm-up, get water, and charge phones or other devices.

ROCKLAND:

Rockland Library

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flanagan Center:

Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland Harbor YMCA:

Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UNION:

The town office and fire station will be open 24 hours.You're asked to check in with the ambulance service when you arrive.

WASHINGTON:

Washington General – Commercial Store

Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

