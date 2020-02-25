Warming Palace coming for cold Bangor bus riders

As some people to try to escape winter's grasp - officials with the city of Bangor are trying to help out.

Folks who ride the Community Connector will now have a better chance to stay warm when the temperatures drop.

"What we've decided to do is have a Warming Palace on days that may be colder than others," said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott. "We don't have an exact temperature but anything in the teens and negative degrees we will have a Warming Palace down at Pickering. It is essentially a bus with a driver and lots of heat."

The bus will say "special" on the front and will be parked on Water Street.

It's free, and on the days it's needed - will be there from 8-5.

