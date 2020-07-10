Wardens piggyback hiker down mountain during storm

Two hikers rescued from Black Mountain in Western Maine, one of them being carried down on the backs of Maine Game Wardens as severe thunderstorms descended on the area.

Authorities received a call around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon that two women from Augusta were stranded at the top of the mountain and one of them needed medial assistance.

When the two wardens reached the women, it was determined that medical help was more urgently needed and the decision was made to hike down as quickly as possible.

But as the group descended, one of the women started to lose consciousness. As the rain began pouring down, the wardens took turns carrying her on their backs.

Emergency crews were able to meet up with the group and the hiker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details being released.