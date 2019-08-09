Wardens find body of teen who drowned in Saco River

Game wardens have found the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned Friday in the Saco River in Buxton.

Steel Crawford, 17, of Freeport, was swimming with friends at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton, officials said.

Wardens said Crawford had been swinging on a rope swing and, after letting go of the swing, landed awkwardly in the deep water and never surfaced.

Crews recovered his body just after 7 Friday night.

Game wardens searched an area downriver of the Route 202 bridge and upriver of the Skelton Dam. Water depths are in excess of 50 feet.

Numerous other departments from the area, including the Buxton Police and the Fire departments, helped in the search.