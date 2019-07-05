Wardens encourage safe ATV/UTV operations after multiple crashes on July 4th

Game wardens responded to multiple ATV crashes yesterday.

Wardens say a crash in Caribou injured two 14-year-old boys and a 4-year-old boy.

They say the three were in a UTV when they lost control going downhill.

We're told none of the boys were wearing helmets, but they were wearing seatbelts.

A Connecticut man was hurt in Frenchtown Township when he crashed his dirt bike.

His passenger was not injured.

Another crash happened in Burnham.

A 15-year-old boy was driving that UTV.

Both he and his 25-year-old passenger were hurt.

Wardens urge people to wear protective headgear and ride at safe speeds.