Wardens encourage safe ATV/UTV operations after multiple crashes on July 4th

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Game wardens responded to multiple ATV crashes yesterday.
Wardens say a crash in Caribou injured two 14-year-old boys and a 4-year-old boy.
They say the three were in a UTV when they lost control going downhill.
We're told none of the boys were wearing helmets, but they were wearing seatbelts.
A Connecticut man was hurt in Frenchtown Township when he crashed his dirt bike.
His passenger was not injured.
Another crash happened in Burnham.
A 15-year-old boy was driving that UTV.
Both he and his 25-year-old passenger were hurt.
Wardens urge people to wear protective headgear and ride at safe speeds.