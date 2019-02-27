Wardens confirm 8th snowmobile fatality of season

A Berwick man has died after being involved in a snowmobile accident on Valentine's Day, officials said.

The Maine Warden Service said James Reagan, 59, died Saturday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Reagan had been operating a snowmobile with his 25-year-old nephew as a passenger.

The snowmobile broke through thin ice on the Salmon Falls River, officials said.

The men got back on the ice, but fell through a second time before making it to shore, officials said.

Once on shore, Reagan become unresponsive, wardens said. Officials said Reagan likely suffered a medical event getting to shore and was being treated at the hospital when he died.

Reagan's death is the eighth snowmobile-related fatality this season.