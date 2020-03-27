Want to participate in a virtual tea party? Here's how

If you can't have a tea party in person - why not have it virtually?

This year's 8th Annual Literacy Tea fundraiser is now being moved to an online Facebook event.

It will be held this Sunday from three to five.

Organizers say begin your planning now - it's as simple as getting a tray of cheese and cracker, a cup of tea and choosing your favorite children's book.

Now, would be a good time to get out of those sweats you've been wearing and throw on something fancy to tea party in.

You are encouraged to post your photos to the Literacy Volunteers Facebook page and enjoy as Maine authors read aloud.

For details on how you can join in the fun and donate to help purchase online learning materials, you can visit lvbangor.org.